Tamil Nadu: Students quarrel over playing online games; 21 booked

Cheranmahadevi police registered a case against 21 persons including the students of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University College who were involved in a group clash over playing online games here on Friday. Nine persons from two groups were arrested.

According to sources, the two groups of college students were playing an online game through their mobile phones.

"While playing both the group of students abused each other in filthy language. Over this enmity, both the group of the students were involved in a scuffle in Kankanakulam village. Some villagers supported a group of students and attacked their opponent. Hearing this, the police rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. They registered a case against 21 persons including the villagers and the students, and arrested nine persons including two college students," said sources, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

In more news from Tamil Nadu

A Class XII student who went to take a bath during lunch hour drowned in a river near Peralam in Tiruvarur district on Friday, August 16.

According to sources, N Nishanth (17) of Mayiladuthurai district was staying at his maternal uncle's house in Kidamangalam and pursuing his Class XII at Government Higher Secondary school in the Poonthottam of Tiruvarur district, stated a report by The New Indian Express.