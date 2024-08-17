RG Kar rape-murder: Language barrier is why goons couldn’t destroy evidence, says NRS doctors

Today, August 17, doctors from Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital (NRS) in Kolkata informed The New Indian Express that the reason why the vandals couldn’t destroy evidence at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 15 was due to the language barrier.

TNIE shared a clip through their official Instagram account where the doctors informed that floor number in English confused those who had come to vandalise the hospital on the night of August 14.

“The goons only destroyed the emergency department,” said the doctors, alleging that they had the agenda to tamper with the evidence but could not because they couldn’t differentiate between the third floor in Bengali and English. The third floor in Bengali is actually the second floor in English, so the vandals were confused.

“So they destroyed a different department altogether,” said the doctors.

To recall, on August 10, a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor was raped and murdered within the premises of the prestigious medical college in Kolkata. Later, her semi-naked body was found in the seminar hall of the hospital.

The harshness of the incident suggests a gang rape and this has stirred enormous rallies across the country. On the night of August 14, a nationwide call for protests was given for women to reclaim the night as an outrage against the nature of the rape-murder. On the same night, the college was vandalised by miscreants.