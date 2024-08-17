RG Kar rape-murder: Himachal Pradesh Medical Officer Association joins doctors strike

Today, August 17, the Himachal Pradesh Medical Officers Association (HMOA) joined the national call for justice against the rape and murder incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, reports ANI. This move comes in solidarity with the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) call to shut down services.

Dr Vikas Thakur, General Secretary of HMOA, said, "We have called a day-long token protest, the IMA and other associations will decide further. We are demanding the implementation of the safety and security of the doctors. We are demanding justice.”

According to ANI, Dr Thakur stressed the need to implement a non-bailable offence act with a minimum prison term for any abuse of medical professionals.

"The Act for doctors needs to be implemented soon," he said., reports ANI.

To recall, on August 10, a trainee doctor was raped and murdered within the premises of the medical college. Later, her semi-naked body was found in the seminar hall of the hospital and a civic volunteer was arrested in connection to the crime.

The severity of the incident suggests a gang rape and this has stirred massive protests across the nation. On the night of August 14, there was a nationwide call for protests for women to reclaim the night as an outrage against the heinous nature of the crime.