RG Kar rape-murder: Dhaka University students stage protests in solidarity

Yesterday, August 16, Dhaka University students staged a protest in solidarity with the ongoing demonstrations over the recent rape-murder incident on a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, states PTI.

According to the report, the protest was organised under the banner "Awaaz Tolo Nari" (Raise Your Voice, Women) and was staged at the Raju Sculpture in Dhaka University where demonstrators held placards with messages such as "Hang the Rapists", "Am I Next?", "Stop Violence", and "Don't Be an Alpha Male, Question What It Represents", the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

"We are aware of the non-cooperative attitude of the medical college administration regarding the rape case in Upper Bengal. As women, we demand that the administration provide maximum legal assistance, strictly enforce the law, and announce the verdict promptly," Rahnuma Ahmed Niret, a student from the Department of Physics, said at the event.

Anya Fahmin, a student of the Department of Anthropology, added, "Women worldwide face rape, and we fully support the ongoing movement for fair accountability in the RG Kar Hospital case in Kolkata. Additionally, we call for a public trial of the rape and murder case in Bangladesh's Comilla. The general public has a right to know, especially when the army is involved. The government must ensure a safe country for women through the mass uprising of student communities.”