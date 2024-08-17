RG Kar rape-murder case: IMA JDN calls for Twitter storm campaign in protest TODAY

The Indian Medical Association - Junior Doctors’ Network (IMA-JDN) has called for a Twitter (formerly X) storm today, August 17, between 10 pm and 10.30 pm to mourn the death of the medical student from RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The association is using a social media campaign to demand justice and highlight the lapses in campus security that allowed the rape-murder incident to happen at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

In a statement announcing the same, the IMA Junior Doctors’ Network expressed deep sorrow over the loss, referring to the victim as a “precious daughter of India”. They condemned the circumstances that led to the incident, emphasising the urgent need for reforms to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The hashtag that will be used for the campaign is #RGKarCollege and key officials like the Prime Minister (@PMOIndia), Home Minister (@HMOIndia), West Bengal Chief Minister (@MamataOfficial), and the Kolkata Police Commissioner (@CPKolkata), will be tagged.

Just a week ago, a 31-year-old female doctor was rapped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. While the case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), medicos across India are vehemently protesting for safer workspaces.