RG Kar murder-rape case: Protests continue in Thanjavur Medical College, VIMSAR

The members of Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association of Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) on Friday evening, August 16, staged a protest demanding justice for the rape and murder of a PG Doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.

The students who gathered in front of the college buildings raised slogans demanding protection to doctors. They demanded the prevention of atrocities not only against doctors but all women in the country.

They also demanded setting up of student welfare board in the state. The protesting students also took out a procession inside the medical college premises reiterating their demand for safety to students and doctors, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Elsewhere...

Patient care was partially affected at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, Odisha after undergraduate and postgraduate students along with house surgeons launched a stir against mob attack on doctors and students protesting at RG Kar Government Medical College in Kolkata over the rape and murder of a lady doctor.

Classes and academic activities came to a standstill and OPD, IPD services disrupted due to agitation. However, emergency services like emergency OT, labour, and ICU remained unaffected, stated The New Indian Express report.