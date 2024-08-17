"No guards at night, no proper room locks": Female medicos share safety concerns in light of Kolkata murder-rape case

As an aftermath of the horrific Kolkata murder-rape case, where the body of a 31-year-old trainee doctor was found last week in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, there is growing alarm regarding the safety and security of female doctors across India.

This brutal incident has sparked serious concerns and questions regarding government hospital infrastructure and mainly, security measures in hospitals.

Speaking specifically about the issues faced by female doctors, EdexLive learned that night shifts are particularly stressful, with many female doctors feeling threatened owing to inadequate security. Issues such as the lack of designated resting areas for female doctors are also contributing to them feeling unsafe.

Dr Pernasi Malhotra, a postgraduate diploma student, shared her disturbing experience from her first night duty at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Delhi.

“During my night duty, my male colleagues and I had to rest/sleep in the same room, and there were only two beds. It was a new experience for me. I was uncomfortable,” Dr Malhotra recalled. She also described how rooms often lacked proper locks.

"For several nights, I placed a wooden chair at the door inside my room so that if someone tried to barge in and possibly do something inappropriate, I am at least alarmed by the noise of the chair falling," explained Dr Malhotra.

Night as a threat

“No security guards at night, fear of hooligans, and only two female doctors during night emergencies,” Dr Aparna Gupta, a senior resident from Delhi, shared, listing her main concerns.

Furthermore, Dr Gupta emphasised that security measures are insufficient.

Describing her experience as a junior resident at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, based in Delhi, she mentioned that doctors sometimes face life threats from patients or their families. “They physically try to attack us if we fall short of beds or fail to admit a patient. This is a common issue for many female colleagues,” Dr Gupta added.

Highlighting the lack of security services, Dr Gupta pointed out that there are often only two guards at the front gate and one at the back gate during the daytime, leaving doctors unprotected at night. “Drunk patients and hooligans scare us even during the daytime, despite the presence of many people around us. The government should take serious measures to address these concerns,” she asserted.

An anonymous doctor from Madhya Pradesh, who spoke to EdexLive on the condition of anonymity, voiced similar concerns.

“There are always unknown people walking around us, and the recent incident in Kolkata is particularly frightening. The lack of CCTV in my hospital makes me feel constantly threatened,” she said.

This anonymous female doctor emphasised, "The absence of surveillance and being surrounded by random hooligans is horrifying."

"There are a few patients who make us feel uncomfortable during conversations and with their behaviour, however, we try to keep our calm," said the doctor.