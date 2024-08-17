Kerala: ITI students come to the aid of ailing apparel unit in Palakkad

In a state that in the near past has always been in the news for being anti-entrepreneurship, things are changing for the better.

Recently, an apparel manufacturing unit on the verge of closure due to the unavailability of skilled workers got a lease of life after students from the Government Women's Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Palakkad, joined the company as part of an apprenticeship programme.

The partnership is a mutually beneficial one. The apprenticeship programme is being carried out as part of the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS).

"While the students get hands-on experience from the one-year apprenticeship, the garment manufacturing unit gets workers who have undergone training and know-how of using the machinery," says Rahana P H, Assistant Apprenticeship Advisor of the Related Instruction (RI) Centre.

Relating how the students came to the rescue of Sariga Apparels in Palakkad Kinfra, Rahana says, "It so happened that the RI centre had earlier approached the unit seeking an opportunity for the students of the ITIs under it. However, at that time the unit had skilled workers from north Indian states like Uttar Pradesh. It would have been tough for the unit officials to monitor the students while being busy meeting the order deadlines."

But it so happened that the unit which used to employ around 500 workers, suddenly saw workers leaving en masse.

Sasikumar explains, "I still have a company in Mumbai. But my love for my state made me come down here. The aim was to provide jobs to at least 400 people. However, when it comes to getting skilled workers, it is very difficult. The most we get are those who have worked on the simple machines at home or small stitching centres."

"They asked whether I would like to take on some students. I thought why not? Now, the first batch of around 20 students has joined as apprentices. Other batches are getting ready," says Sasikumar. According to him, the students are very interested in working here. "They get to work on machines that are different from those in their institutes. Though it is not very beneficial for me, I am willing to accommodate more students. If this becomes a success, I would be very happy. I will give jobs to any number of students," he adds. Now the unit is up and running.