Kerala: Former student slaps headmistress, assaults teacher inside school

The police on Friday, August 16, arrested a youth for assaulting his former teacher, a headmistress, inside the classroom in a school in Pathanamthitta.

The arrested person is Pathanamthitta native Vishnu S Nair. Based on the complaint filed by Geetha Rajan, headmistress of KHMLP School in Malayalapuzha, police registered a case against Vishnu under sections 296(b), 121(1), 333, 74 (deals with abusing, assaulting, causing hurt to public servant, assault on woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Earlier, Vishnu had verbally abused Geetha, following which the latter complained to the police. On Wednesday evening, August 14, the accused broke into the school and slapped the headmistress. Upon seeing this, Geetha's husband, who is also a teacher at the school, tried to restrain the youth, following which he was also assaulted, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

In a viral video which is circulating on social media, the accused can be seen hurling abuse at the teacher while holding a stick.

However, the reason behind the attack is unclear.

