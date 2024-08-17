GST on research grants? IIT Hyderabad Professor explains issue on X

Recently, a notice from the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Intelligence to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, demanding Rs 120 crore in GST on research funding received between 2017 and 2022, has sparked a debate on whether government research institutions should be considered 'taxable entities'.

Reportedly, several educational institutions, central universities, well-known IITs and even state-run and private varsities have been the recipients of such notifications from the authorities at GST.

Now, a senior Professor at IIT Hyderabad, Mathukumalli Vidyasagar, has taken up the issue on social media platform X.

Explaining the issue, the professor wrote, “When GST was introduced, IITs etc. paid 5% GST on equipment. We prepared the budgets of our grant proposals accordingly. Then one fine day the GST Council decided that 5% should become 18%. Naturally, there was no increase in research grants to cover this.”