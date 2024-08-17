Bengal gov't reshuffles 42 doctors as well as female health assistants amid Kolkata RG Kar rape-murder protests

As per an official notice date August 16 from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal, faculty members of various medical colleges of the state have been transferred.

As per an India Today report, as many as 42 professors and doctors ave been reshuffled. Among the 42 are Dr Sangeeta Paul and Dr Supriya Das who were carrying out duties at RG Kar Medical Colleg and Hospital, Kolkata.

This comes in light of the series of protests being held across the state, and the country, against the brutal rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor earlier this month, at RG Kar. This gruesome incident has started conversations around safety at workplace, especially that of medical doctors.