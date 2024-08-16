Youth caught filming IG reels inside Malakpet police station; minor released with counselling

In a concerning security breach, three youngsters were caught secretly filming videos inside the Malakpet Police Station.

The footage was later posted on Instagram and other social media platforms.

This has raised serious questions about security protocols at law enforcement facilities, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

In this case, currently three youth involved in the Malakpet incident were identified. Among them, one was a minor.

Malakpet police confirmed that the minor was offered counseling and subsequently sent home, with no case registered against him. The other two individuals were also given a warning and let go off.

Another case

It can be recalled that a similar case had happened in Bandlaguda, where two individuals were charged for filming inside a police station.

It may be recalled that in July 2024, a video of a man arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act speaking with another man involved in a missing minor girl case went viral on social media. This had happened at the Bandlaguda police station.

The ‘reel’ posted on the Instagram account had garnered many views.

A police officer said the case was registered against all three persons who were involved. This included the two from in the video and the one filming. They were booked on the charge of illegal trespassing.