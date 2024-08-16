Udaipur: A ten-year-old stabs classmate in government school; stirs communal tension

On Thursday, August 15, communal tension erupted in the Madhuban area of Udaipur district after a Class X student stabbed a classmate of his at a government school, reports PTI.

According to the PTI report, the victim, a Hindu, is currently in the ICU under observation, according to District Collector Arvind Poswal.

In the aftermath of the stabbing, members of Hindu right-wing groups gathered in Madhuban, setting fire to at least three cars in a garage and engaging in stone-pelting, states reports.

The city remains on high alert due to escalating tensions between the two communities. Officials have imposed prohibitory measures under Section 144, restricting large gatherings in the area.

The victim's condition is reported to be critical though he was moved from the operation theatre to the intensive care unit (ICU) and is under close monitoring by medical teams, states reports.

To manage the unrest, police have used mild force to disperse the crowd, while Udaipur District Collector has made a public appeal for calm, urging residents to avoid violence and let the legal process proceed.

"Additional policemen have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. The accused has been detained," Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said, reports PTI.