RG Kar rape-murder of doctor: NHRC registers case following activist Dr Vivek Pandey’s plea

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has officially registered a case following an urgent appeal by RTI activist Dr Vivek Pandey. His plea calls for immediate action in the rape and murder case of the female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal.

In his letter to the NHRC, dated August 15, Dr Pandey stated, "This tragic incident not only highlights the deteriorating law and order situation in the state but also represents a gross violation of fundamental human rights, including the right to life and dignity, particularly for women in the medical profession."

Dr Pandey in his appeal calls for several critical actions, including a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, accountability for public officials, protection for whistleblowers, and a nationwide review of safety measures in medical institutions.

To recall, on August 10, a trainee doctor was raped and murdered within the premises of the medical college. The severity of the incident suggests a gang rape and this has stirred massive protests across the nation.

Sharing the update of NHRC registering the case, Dr Pandey posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Human rights have registered a case based on my complaint. I am hopeful that they will soon take cognizance of this issue and take action."