RG Kar rape-murder: JU teachers association, students launch strike demanding action

Today, Friday, August 16, associations of professors and students at Jadavpur University (JU) called for a day-long strike in protest against the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, reports PTI.

According to the report, academic activities were affected in light of the strike and protesters demanded the arrest of those involved in the rape-murder incident at the hospital last week.

The Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) called for a day-long ceasework and a two-hour sit-in at the administrative building, denouncing any attempt to conceal evidence related to the rape and murder of the doctor.

The professors' body demanded justice for the victim's family and a high-level probe into the mob attack on nursing students and medics by miscreants in the early hours of Thursday, Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) General Secretary Partha Pratim Roy told PTI.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) at JU also called for a campus shutdown during the day demanding resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her alleged failure to prevent the "ghastly crime and murder of the doctor during night duty hours inside the hospital compound and in protest against the shoddy pace of investigation by Kolkata Police".

To recall, on August 10, a trainee doctor was raped and murdered within the premises of the medical college. Later her semi-naked body was found in the seminar hall of the hospital and a civic volunteer was arrested in connection to the crime.

Amidst allegations of mishandling by the Kolkata Police, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the CBI. Today, the former Principal of RG Kar Medical College, Dr Sandip Ghosh, who resigned on 12 August following backlash over the incident, was brought in for questioning by the CBI at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake.