RG Kar rape-murder: CM takes out rally demanding justice for victim; CBI detains ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh

Today, August 16, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took out a rally against the rape and murder of a medico at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal, demanding justice for the victim and severe punishment for the accused, states a report by ANI.

To recall, on August 10, a trainee doctor was raped and murdered within the premises of the medical college. Later her semi-naked body was found in the seminar hall of the hospital and a civic volunteer was arrested in connection to the crime.

The severity of the incident suggests a gang rape and this has stirred massive protests across the nation. On the night of August 14, there was a nationwide call for protests for women to reclaim the night as an outrage against the heinous nature of the crime. On the same night, the college was vandalised by miscreants.

"I know that CPM and BJP vandalised RG Kar Medical College and Hospital...They went there at 12-1 am in the night, the video shows that CPM took the DYFI flag and BJP took the national flag," she said during the protests.



Recently the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the Crime Bureau of India (CBI) following allegations of mishandling by the Kolkata Police. Today, the former Principal of RG Kar Medical College, Dr Sandip Ghosh, was taken for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to CGO Complex in Salt Lake. The principal resigned on August 12 after severe backlash over the rape incident at the institute, states reports.

CM Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, has reportedly termed the incident a “very big crime” and called for the capital punishment for the accused.