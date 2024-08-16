RG Kar Medical College rape-murder: 19 arrested for vandalism

After the violence witnessed at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, following protests against the gruesome rape and muder of a female doctor on August 9, the Kolkata Police informed that it has made 19 arrests so far. This was informed by the Kolkata Police today, Friday, August 16, as stated in a report by PTI.

Those miscreants who were arrested were remanded to police custody by a city court till August 22, officials said.

It may be recalled that after a midnight march was called for by protestors on August 15, a mob unleashed havoc on the hospital premises, destroying the emergency ward, nursing station, medicine store and parts of the outpatient department of the hospital.

During the said violence, many protestors and even Kolkata Police personnel were injured, stated a report by PTI.

Apart from this, the boycott of healthcare services by medicos continued at college in West Bengal and across India. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe is on too and they are speaking to people connected to the case.

The protestors have demanded the strictest punishment for the accused, better safety and security measures at colleges and hospitals, along with several other demands.