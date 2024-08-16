Mayiladuthurai: Five private ITI students arrested for assaulting another student

Five minor students from a private industrial training center were arrested for assaulting another student in uniforms near Mayiladuthurai.

The police began an investigation after a video of the assault went viral in social media after a week.

According to sources, the victim was a 17-year-old boy studying second year in fitter trade at the private industrial training center near Mayiladuthurai.

On August 7, he reprimanded another student from the wiring trade sitting in his class. The wiring student became angry and informed his classmates.

On August 8, a group of students from the wiring trade took the fitter student near the temple street where they thrashed him. One of the students also recorded the assault.

A few days later, the video uploaded by the students in WhatsApp was shared among users and became viral in YouTube as well.

The video came to the notice of Mayiladuthurai Police as well. The police began inquiring and located the students at the private ITI. They spoke to the students, staff and the principal.

After the victim confirmed the ordeal, they received a formal complaint from him and registered a case at Mayiladuthurai Town Police Station under BNS 296b (obscene acts), 151 (assault) and 351 clause 2 (criminal intimidation)

The police arrested four students aged 17 and a student aged 16. They produced them before the Juvenile Justice Board. The accused students were sent to an observation home in Thanjavur. Further investigation is underway