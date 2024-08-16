"Let us come out of the silos of seductive Civil Service jobs": VP Dhankhar

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice-President of India, was invited for the induction programme of the first batch of joint master's/LLM degree in Intellectual Property (IP) Law and Management at National Law University (NLU), Delhi.

The VP urged aspirants to not give in to the "seductive" draw of Civil Services, referring to the "extravaganza of coaching centre advertisements" in the media, advising the youth of the country to look for green pastures in other fields.

"Now, I find the extravaganza of coaching centre advertisements overall in the newspapers...page one, page two, page three are filled up with faces of boys and girls who have made it. The same faces are being used by multiple organisations," the VP said.

"Look at the extravaganza of these advertisements, the cost, every penny of that advertisement has come from those young boys and girls who are in pursuit of securing a future for themselves," he added.

The vice-president asked the youth to look around for opportunities in other fields as well.

"The time has come, let us come out of the silos of seductive Civil Service jobs. We know the opportunities are limited but we have to look away and find there are enormous vistas of opportunities far more lucrative that enable you to contribute (to the nation) massively," Dhankhar said.

He also urged the youth to rebuff and neutralise "forces that keep self-interest above the interest of the country", stated a report by PTI.