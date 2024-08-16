Kolkata RG Kar rape-murder protests: Doctors across India take to streets. Here are powerful visuals

The brutal rape and murder of a young doctor in Kolkata’s renowned medical college has prompted the medical community from across India to take to the streets, demanding justice for the victim and immediate safety measures to be implemented for doctors across India.

What started as a fight for justice and women's safety in Kolkata after the horrific incident on August 9 in the city's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has turned into a nationwide movement. For an entire week, the medical community has been fervently demanding justice for the 31-year-old Postgraduate Trainee (PGT) doctor who was sexually assaulted and murdered last week on the college campus as she was finishing her night shift.

The agitation across the country further intensified after the doctors and medical students who were protesting at RG Kar Medical College were attacked by a violent and unidentified mob at midnight on August 15.

Now, doctors across India have called for a major shutdown of hospital services. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) announced a 24-hour nationwide strike starting Saturday morning, August 17.

Along with this, Resident Doctors Associations (RDAs) from several states and medical colleges have announced protests and suspension of all non-essential and elective hospital services.

Here are visuals from various parts of the country on August 16, showing doctors taking to the streets to protest against the horrific crime.

PGIMER, Chandigarh

Medical professionals and students at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh, continued their indefinite protest. Today marks the fifth day of their strike.