IMA associations has only 9 female leaders out of 46, shows study

According to a recent study, only nine out of forty-six associations under the Indian Medical Association (IMA) are currently led by women indicating a lack of representation, reports PTI.

According to the report, since the inception of IMA in 1928, only one woman has served as its president out of the 92 individuals who have held the position. The study, which involved researchers from The George Institute for Global Health, New Delhi, also examined the leadership of other professional medical associations, including the Indian Public Health Association (IPHA) and associations covering various medical and surgical specialities.

The study found that gender imbalance persists even within medical associations focused on women’s health, such as obstetrics, gynaecology, paediatrics, and neonatology, reports PTI.

The study, published in the journal PLoS Global Public Health, states, "For instance, the National Neonatology Forum has only one woman in its leadership committee and in The Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India's 73 years of history, only 15 per cent of past presidents were women."

In response to the study's findings, IMA President Dr RV Asokan said, "I don't think this is true. These organisations are not under the IMA. They are verticals and speciality organisations. The IMA is three-layered, and you will find women presidents and secretaries all across India's local branches, in cities and towns."

IMA is a voluntary organisation representing 3.5 lakh doctors practising modern medicine. Its objectives include promoting modern medicine, public health education, representing doctors’ interests and ensuring the well-being of the wider community.