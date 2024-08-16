Delhi University releases first allocation list for UG admissions 2024-25

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the first allocation list for undergraduate (UG) admissions for the 2024-25 academic year, with 97,387 candidates being offered programme and college combinations in the initial round of the Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS), reports PTI.

According to the report, for admissions to 71,600 sanctioned seats, the university considered 5,68,20,017 unique cut-offs and ranks for allocations in this round, according to an official statement.

DU received 1,72,18,187 preferences or choices submitted by students seeking admission to various undergraduate programmes across different colleges.

In this first round, 52,838 girls have been allotted a seat for admission to DU, while 44,549 boys have secured seats in the allocation process.

Among them, 243 orphaned students have been offered seats in the first CSAS allocation list.

Additionally, 1,339 single girl children have been allocated seats.

The programme with the highest number of allocations is BCom (Honours), with 10,096 candidates, reports PTI.

The classes for the first year UG students will commence from August 29.

Candidates who have been shortlisted in round one will get time to accept the allocation till 04.59 pm on August 18, Sunday.

They are required to submit the fees by 04.59 pm, August 21, Wednesday.

Only those candidates who make the payment will be able to opt for an "upgrade" in subsequent rounds.

DU had earlier announced that it would accept 50 per cent more applications this year to prevent seats from remaining vacant, reports PTI.