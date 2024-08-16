COMEDK's COMEDKares: What is it about? Let's find out
What is COMEDKares?
COMEDK offers the opportunity for students from other states to get quality education and training in engineering in the technological hub of the country.
Among this increasing hype among aspiring engineers for Karnataka’s colleges, the Karnataka-based consortium, in 2022, also launched innovation hubs called ‘COMEDKares’ across the state to improve skills and employability of the students in its constituent colleges.
What does it do?
These innovation hubs provide new-age engineering programmes, endorsed by VTU and recognised by the industry, and provide hand-on training and internship opportunities to the students through industry collaboration.
How was it in the last year?
Speaking about the initiative’s success over the last one year, Dr Kumar, executive secretary of COMEDK, said, “The last one year has been so encouraging, especially since the demand for these innovation hubs is so high even outside Bangalore. Colleges in Bengaluru usually have everything students need, but outside the city, the students have great demand for COMEDKares. We have received immense institutional support, support from faculty members for faculty-training programmes, it is extremely gratifying. We are mulling over setting up additional centres in the state.”
Is the appeal of COMEDKares restricted to Karnataka?
However, the appeal for COMEDKares isn’t just limited to Karnataka. Seems like other states are starting to show their interest in these hubs equipped with cutting-edge technology and infrastructure required for technological training.
So, what is the new development?
Recently, the consortium, along with its partner Educational Rating and Assessment (ERA) Foundation, signed a collaboration with Uttar Pradesh to set up similar innovation hubs in the state.
What is the next step towards this direction?
As a pilot project, the COMEDK will lend support to the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) in Lucknow to help set-up three such innovation hubs in the state.
Tell us more about starting off in Uttar Pradesh.
“Uttar Pradesh is a very big state. Initially, the government said that it wants to set up 50 such centres. However, we came to a logic to wait and assess how the programme is received by the local faculty and students. We have signed a contract to start three centres as a pilot. We will monitor the entire programme, take responsibility to train the faculty and overlook infrastructure and required equipment. We look forward to starting this academic year,” Dr Kumar said.