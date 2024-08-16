Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship Programme: 500 girl students to be selected. Applications now OPEN

Amazon announced applications for the Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship Programme.

The initiative aims to empower young women to pursue careers in technology and bridge the gender gap in the tech industry by providing comprehensive support to 500 female students pursuing undergraduate (UG) degrees in Computer Science Engineering or related fields.

Each selected scholar will receive a substantial scholarship of Rs 2,00,000, disbursed over four years, to help offset educational expenses.

Beyond financial support, the initiative will offer mentorship and guidance from Amazon employees, skill enhancement through a 10-month technical boot camp, practical experience through early career paid internships at Amazon and more.

Scholarships will be awarded based on a combination of academic merit, financial need, and demonstrated leadership potential. Students will also receive laptops from Amazon, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Akshay Kashyap, India Lead, Amazon Future Engineer Programme, said, "Deserving girl students especially those from the underrepresented communities should have the resources and support they need to excel in their engineering careers. We’d like to encourage all eligible female students to seize this opportunity.”

The applications are now open and the selected candies will be announced by January. For more information on the same, students can visit: www.amazonfutureengineer.in/scholarship