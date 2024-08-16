Abroad education: Telangana gov't to establish education advisory system to guide students

The Telangana State government has planned to establish an overseas education advisory system to guide students towards making informed decisions, states a report by The Hindu. This announcement was made yesterday, August 15, by the Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham in order to provide a safe and secure environment for students pursuing education abroad.

“We will conduct hand-holding sessions. We will also develop a portal where students planning to study abroad can fill in their details, so that we can guide them and prevent them from becoming victims of bad systems,” Venkatesham stated.

Addressing students, their parents, consulate education experts, and bank representatives at The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair, the Principal Secretary stressed the importance of vigilance. Citing his recent interaction with a fraud detection official from a consulate, he cautioned students regarding the risks posed by certain agencies that manipulate the overseas education system, potentially leading to deportations, arrests, embarrassment, and financial stress.

“Skillfulness goes a long way in making a mark on the world stage, and in finding the right universities, when industry requirements are embedded as modules in the curriculum, and skilling and on-the-job training are fulfilled. The gap between what industries demand and what universities supply is filled,” he said, reports The Hindu.