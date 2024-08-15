Vandalism, hooliganism, police inaction: Timeline of what transpired on August 15 midnight at RG Kar College

At midnight on August 15, India's 78th Independence Day, doctors and medical students protesting against the brutal rape and murder of a young doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata were violently attacked by an unidentified mob.

Several doctors, medical students, and the general public have been gathering at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College for the last six days, vehemently agitating against the sexual assault and murder of the postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at the hospital.

On the night of August 14, a large group of women had also gathered near the campus for the Reclaim the Night campaign. Thousands of participants, largely women, had planned to march through the streets of Kolkata as part of a major protest against the crime.

However, the fight for justice took a violent turn shortly after midnight, when 40-50 individuals entered the protest site and vandalised parts of the hospital where the crime had occurred on August 9.

Here is what happened

August 14, 11.30 pm - 12.20 am:

A former medical intern from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, who was present at the protest site yesterday, told EdexLive, on the condition of anonymity, “The Reclaim the Night rally started around 11.30 pm. People had gathered all around our campus and there was a continuous flow of protestors. Around 12.20, my friends called me and said that they had received news that there might be a mob attack.”

While it is yet to be established what motivated the mob attack on doctors, a few reports state that the reason mentioned by the mob was the cease-work call of the protestors which was impacting the healthcare services. The Kolkata police have, so far, arrested nine people.

August 15, 12.35 am:

“Around 12.35 am or 12.40 am, the mob started to enter the protest site. We locked all the women inside the ladies' hostel on campus. The mob tore down barricades and started smashing plastic chairs, podiums, and other items at the site. They entered the emergency building where the entire ground floor was destroyed. They purposely destroyed the CCTV. The server room was also attacked. The newborn care unit was set on fire,” the protesting doctor said.