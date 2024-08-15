Thane: Elderly man booked for molesting an eleven-year-old

Today, August 15, a case was registered against an elderly man in the Thane district of Mumbai, Maharashtra, for allegedly molesting an eleven-year-old girl, states a report by PTI.

According to the PTI report, the incident occurred in February and again on August 5. The accused and the victim both live in the same building and that is where it happened, an official told PTI.

As per the complaint received by the police, the 61-year-old elderly man took the victim to the terrace of that building and touched her inappropriately. In another incident, the victim was taken to the parking area of the building which is located in the Mumbra area and again molested her, said the official, as per the PTI report.

On Wednesday, August 14, the police registered the FIR based on the complaint lodged by the victim under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and also the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused at Mumbra police station, reports PTI.

