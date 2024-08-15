RG Kar rape-murder case: Picture of old lady with walking stick and poster turning up at protests goes VIRAL

Many visuals from Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital from last night, August 15, are imprinted in one's mind. Whether it is that of a violent mob standing on barricades outside the college, about to unleash havoc on the premises or of the dilapidated condition of the premises from within.

This happened after a midnight march to reclaim the streets was called for by the protestors who were demanding justice for the deceased female doctor who was raped and murdered brutally at the college on August 9. This incident had sparked a nationwide protest, with medicos across the country joining in solidarity.

Another visual from last nights protest has been circulating on social media, but this time, it is touching the hearts of protestors and neitzens for all the right reasons.

The picture is of an old lady in white saree and glasses, carrying a walking stick in one hand and in the other, a poster, which declares in Bengali, "Justice for RG Kar, dhorshok der chorom shaashti chaai" meaning "Demand severe punishment for the rapists".

The frail looking lady can be seen surrounded by protestors, holding her own ground.