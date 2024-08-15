NMC report: 16.2% of MBBS students reported self-harm or suicide attempts in the past 12 months

According to a June 2024 report by the National Task Force for Mental Health and Wellbeing, under the National Medical Commission (NMC), mental health issues are emerging as a major concern among medical students. The report was released yesterday, August 14.

The report reveals that one in four Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) students suffer from a mental disorder, and, one in three postgraduate (PG) medical students think suicidal thoughts.



The survey, which included 25,590 undergraduate (UG) students, 5,337 postgraduate (PG) students, and 7,035 faculty members, found that 27.8% of undergraduate students and 15.3% of postgraduate students reported having a diagnosed mental health disorder.



The statistics are even more concerning when it comes to suicidal ideation.

A total percentage of 16.2 undergraduate students and 31.2% of postgraduate students reportedly experience such thoughts. Additionally, 45% of PG students (2,432 individuals) reported working more than 60 hours a week, with over 56% (3,020 students) not receiving their weekly days off.



EdexLive reached out to Dr Poorna Chandrika, a mental health expert, for insights on the data. Dr Chandrika noted, “This is a generational issue and is predominantly rooted in homes of students and youngsters. Students these days find it difficult to accept failure and take drastic steps.”



The report also highlights that 16.2% of MBBS students reported self-harm or suicide attempts in the past 12 months, with only 5.1% seeking professional help.



Dr Chandrika emphasised the availability of helplines, stating, “Few helpline numbers are particularly allotted for the improvement of mental health. Professionals are sitting across the phone to help out students and lately, an anonymous helpline is also provided to students so they feel the comfort to open up and share the issues.”



She also pointed out that early education on mental health is crucial. "Life skill education, right from schooling, plays an important role in dealing with such problems,” Dr Chandrika said. “Several programmes, awareness, conversations, and workshops in association with mental health are a great way to go forward and help these students.”



The report further revealed that 42% of PG students attribute their stress to issues related to college administration, including interactions with patients and their families.

The NMC report also emphasised, “This level of mental health disorders and suicidal ideation, combined with students’ risk factors, demands urgent and aggressive implementation of intervention programs.”