Kolkata RG Kar murder-rape protests: Mob claiming to be upset with cease-work call vandalise premises

RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, was ransacked by several miscreants who, in large numbers, barged into the premises and unleashed chaos.

Videos doing the rounds of social media show the mob in great numbers entering the premises, destroying the protest site and causing significant damage inside as well. This happened around midnight on August 15.

The women had given a call to reclaim the streets at night, Meyera, Raat Dakhal Karo (girls, reclaim the night), as a part of the protests against the brutal rape and murder of a young female doctor of the medical college on August 9.

While the videos show how the strength of the mob attack, eyewitnesses told ANI that police were mute spectators to the whole untoward incident. Reportedly, the mob members were heard saying that their 'protest' was against the boycott of healthcare services which had impacted patients.

The emergency department was ransacked, the media persons on the spot were attacked and their cameras were destroyed. The Midnight Protest March site was completely vandalised.

Trinamool Congress Spokesman and former Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen spoke up against the vandalism while TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said, "Hooliganism, vandalism at RG Kar have exceeded all acceptable limits".