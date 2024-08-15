Kolkata RG Kar murder-rape protests: Mob attack condemned by netizens, here's what they say

After the RG Kar College and Hospital, Kolkata, incident where a postgraduate trainee (PGT) was sexually assaulted and murdered on August 9, the entire nation is standing in solidarity, demanding justice.



Yesterday, Wednesday, August 14, when the protest was staged around midnight at the college, a mob attack of reportedly 100 miscreants barging into college premises followed. Further, they proceeded to vandalise the college, particularly the emergency department.



Several doctors across the country have voiced their opinions regarding this situation on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Doctors, both male and female, are questioning the government and are expressing their rage via X posts.



Dr Monika Langeh (X: @drmonika_langeh), who is also a social activist as per her bio, questioned the law and order system along with what the Government of West Bengal has been doing. She is of the view that the evidence is being tampered with



The lines of her X post read, “Why Governments are so heartless for Doctors ? First there was attempt to prove it a rape, now attempt to temper the evidences. What is going on ? Where is Justice ? Is college Adminstration above state govt ?"