Kolkata RG Kar murder-rape protests: Mob attack condemned by netizens, here's what they say

After the RG Kar College and Hospital, Kolkata, incident where a postgraduate trainee (PGT) was sexually assaulted and murdered on August 9, the entire nation is standing in solidarity, demanding justice.
Yesterday, Wednesday, August 14, when the protest was staged around midnight at the college, a mob attack of reportedly 100 miscreants barging into college premises followed. Further, they proceeded to vandalise the college, particularly the emergency department.
Several doctors across the country have voiced their opinions regarding this situation on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Doctors, both male and female, are questioning the government and are expressing their rage via X posts.
Dr Monika Langeh (X: @drmonika_langeh), who is also a social activist as per her bio, questioned the law and order system along with what the Government of West Bengal has been doing. She is of the view that the evidence is being tampered with
The lines of her X post read, “Why Governments are so heartless for Doctors ? First there was attempt to prove it a rape, now attempt to temper the evidences. What is going on ? Where is Justice ? Is college Adminstration above state govt ?"
A friendly neighbourhood cancer surgeon, as per his bio, Dr Shivam 'da' (X: @angryoldman27), associated this incident with today’s day — Independence Day. Sharing his thoughts via an X post, Dr Shivam mentioned that this land of leaders like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has been turned into a land of “hooliganism, lawlessness and state sponsored vandalism”
Besides that, he stated, “We can only clutch on to the hope that it is indeed darkest before dawn”.
Furthermore, Dr Datta (AIIMS Delhi) who is @DrDatta_AIIMS on X, and is a senior resident doctor as per his bio, claimed, “1000+ mob attacked RG Kar Medical College and attempted to tamper evidence and prevent justice for #Nirbhaya2”
Though the protest site was vandalised, the spirit of protestors couldn't be crushed. Doctor (X: @DipshikhaGhosh), a frontline worker and woman from STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) shared a video via her X post showing the protesters sitting amid the debris and continuing to demand justice.
Jambudvipa Dialogues (X: @JambudvipaD), a platform for conversation from various backgrounds such as politics, education and so on, described how the Kolkata Police stood idly while the mob vandalised the site.
A few lines from the X post read, “While the mob wreaked havoc, a large contingent of Kolkata Police stood idly by, failing to intervene. Their inaction was particularly egregious given their duty to maintain peace and order.”
This brutal rape-murder of the 31-year-old woman has moved the nation.
In the latest development about this incident, Pronoy Das, a security guard from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, spoke up about the heinous incident.
“They were too many, we were 10-12 people and the Police. So we were no match," Das shared with ANI.
In addition to this, the guard also revealed that the mob managed to destroy everything, from computers to medicines to CCTV cameras.