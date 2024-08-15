Kolkata RG Kar mob vandalism: "They were too many, we were just 10-12 people and Police," says security guard

After what happened at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last night, August 15, the whole medical community is shocked.

A solidarity midnight march to reclaim the streets was called for by protestors at midnight on August 14 in light of the murder-rape of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor on August 9. Since then, at RG Kar Medical College, and several other medical institutes across India, protests have ensued.

Yesterday night, when protests were called for, a mob of over 100 people barged into the college premises and tore down the site of protest outside the college. They proceeded to vandalise the college, especially the emergency department.

One may ask what were the Kolkata Police doing? The protestors and eye witnesses claim that they stood by and did nothing, even though the police claimed otherwise.

Another eyewitness, Pronoy Das, a security guard from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, while describing the horrors of the night to ANI, shared that at around 1 am on August 15, a mob of 50 to 100 people came. Even though the guards locked the gates they broke it down.

"They were too many, we were 10-12 people and the Police. So we were no match," he went on to say, recalling the harrowing incident.

As far as the damage is concerned, the guard disclosed that the mod has managed to destroy everything, from computers to medicines and more specifically, even the CCTV cameras.