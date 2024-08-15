Kalaburagi: Gov't teacher tries to rape Class V student; girl's loud screams end up saving her

A disturbing incident of a teacher attempting to rape a Class V girl student at the Government Lower Primary School in Venkatesh Nagar of Aland town, Kalburagi district of Karnataka, has come to light.

Official sources said that the accused teacher, Mallikarjun Kumsi, who is an Assistant Teacher at the Government Lower Primary School attempted to rape the student on Monday, August 12 after she had her mid-day meals and went to a classroom.

The girl student shouted very loudly when the teacher tried to rape her, forcing him to flee the scene, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

When the girl student complained of the same to her parents, her father went to the school and lodged a complaint against the teacher at the police station.

The police registered an First Information Report (FIR) under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) Act against the teacher and arrested him as well.

Deputy Director of School Education Suryakant Madani told The New Indian Express that based on the FIR lodged against the accused, the department has also proceeded to suspend him.

As per a report by The Hindu, the girl is a 10-year-old student.