FORDA resumes nationwide strike amid vandalism at RG Kar College and Hospital during protests

Today, August 15, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) issued a statement announcing that they would be resuming their nationwide strike that was called off following their meeting with the Health Ministry.

“The events that have unfolded since, particularly the violence last night, have shocked and anguished us all. This represents a dark chapter for our profession…Given the gravity of recent developments and the overwhelming call for justice, we have decided to resume the strike, effective immediately,” writes FORDA in the statement.

To recall, FORDA’s decision to call off the strike was met with severe criticism and backlash from protesting medical students who were demanding protection for medical workers. The protests were sparked by the rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal.

FORDA writes, “We acknowledge that our earlier decision to call off the strike, made in good faith based on assurances from the Ministry, has caused distress and disappointment within our community. We accept responsibility for this and understand the widespread discontent it has caused.”

However, since the violence at RG Kar College and Hospital during a peaceful protest last night, FORDA says they have decided to resume their strike. They write, “As an association, we reaffirm our unwavering solidarity with our fellow resident doctors. We strongly condemn the Union Ministry and State Government for their failure to honour their commitments and ensure the safety of healthcare professionals during this crisis.”