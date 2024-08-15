FAIMA calls for solidarity march on August 17 in response to violence at RG Kar Medical College

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has announced a nationwide protest march on August 17 at 5 pm. This comes in response to mob violence on the premises of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata on the night of August 14. The violence occurred when doctors and citizens were protesting against the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty doctor in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College.

FAIMA, expressing deep shock and outrage, described the incident as a "complete failure of law and order" and highlighted the alarming lack of security within hospital premises. “This heinous crime highlights the alarming lack of security in hospital premises,” wrote FAIMA in a press release that was shared via their official X (formerly Twitter) account.

In the release, the association also announced the decision to indefinitely suspend elective medical services across the country in coordination with Resident Doctor Associations (RDAs) nationwide. This decision was reached after a comprehensive meeting involving RDAs from various states and Institutes of National Importance (INI).

FAIMA has called upon every medical association, nursing association, and faculty association to join in what they describe as a "historic fight for justice" for the victim and to advocate for the establishment of a Central Protection Act (CPA) committee to safeguard doctors across the country.

According to the press release, the march is set to begin at m Lady Hardinge Medical College's Gate No 2 and will proceed to Jantar Mantar.