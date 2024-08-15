FAIMA calls for protest march in Delhi following RG Kar Medical College violence

Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) called for a protest march in Delhi on August 17 in light of the violence that unfurled at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal last night, August 14/15. They took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the march today, August 15.

“FAIMA calls for a peaceful protest march in Delhi on 17/08/2024 demanding justice for West Bengal Doctors,” FAIMA wrote on their official X account.

Yesterday, protests were staged around midnight at RG Kar College when allegedly a mob of over 100 attacked the protesters and barged into the college premises. According to reports, the mob also vandalised the college, especially the emergency department.

The protest were sparked by the rape and murder of a female doctor at the medical college. It was a nationwide solidarity midnight march to reclaim the streets demanding more safety for women.

“Our strike will continue till our demand is addressed by the concerned authorities,” wrote FAIMA demanding the intervention of the Prime Minister and the Health Minister.

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) also issued a statement today, August 15 announcing that they would be resuming their nationwide strike that was called off following their meeting with the Health Ministry.