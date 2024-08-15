“Easy to take liberty for granted”: CJI highlights importance of freedom amidst Bangladesh's turmoil

Today, August 15, during an Independence Day address, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud emphasised the importance of freedom and liberty, reflecting on recent developments in Bangladesh as a stark reminder of the value of these fundamental rights, reports PTI.

According to PTI, speaking after hoisting the National Flag at the Supreme Court premises, CJI Chandrachud remarked that India's Independence Day serves as a reminder of the duties its citizens owe to one another and the nation in upholding the values of the Constitution

"What is happening today, say, in Bangladesh is a clear reminder of how precious liberty is for us. It is very easy to take freedom and liberty for granted but it is important to understand the past stories to remind us how important these things are," he said.

The CJI's remarks came amid mounting concerns in India over widespread incidents of attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled on August 5 following weeks of violent unrest.

The Chief Justice acknowledged the many lawyers who forsook their legal careers to contribute to the nation’s cause, states PTI.

"On the occasion of Independence Day, I wish all of you, members of our journalistic core, a very happy Independence Day. Through you, I wish the rest of the nation, particularly those connected with law, a very happy Independence Day," he told reporters.

"This is a day for us to remind ourselves of the duties we have to discharge towards each other and to the nation," Chandrachud said.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who was present during the ceremony, echoed the Chief Justice's sentiments.

"The CJI had said a few days ago that the Constitution is above all. If this is imbibed by legislature, executive and judiciary, India will be a developed nation," the minister said.

Supreme Court Bar Association president, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, also drew from history, recalling the words of India's first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru.

"On August 15, he said I am the first servant of the people of India. This is the spirit in which we want to uphold our freedom. We need to be free, need equality, get rid of poverty," Sibal said.