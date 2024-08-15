Bangladesh: Ministry of Education instructs educational institutions to reopen from August 18

On Thursday, August 15, the Bangladeshi government instructed all the educational institutions across the country to resume academic activities from August 18 after about one month of closure, states a report by IANS.

According to the report, the Ministry of Education of Bangladesh issued an order to resume academic activities at all educational institutions at secondary and higher secondary levels.

As per the notification, the chief advisor has given instructions to resume academic activities and reopen educational institutions.

Earlier on Wednesday, August 14, primary schools across Bangladesh reopened, reports IANS. Owing to the tense situation in Bangladesh following the massive anti-quota protest that ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from the country, regular classes have not yet resumed fully. According to IANS, attendance also remained low for the past two months.

All the educational institutions at secondary and higher secondary levels, as well as polytechnic institutes, were declared closed for an indefinite period from July 17.

The weeks leading up to her ousting were marred by violence, with more than 500 people losing their lives during the unrest and several reports of attacks on Bangladesh's Hindu minority community being reported.