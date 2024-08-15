Annie Raja, WB Governor condemn mob violence during protests at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

In the aftermath of the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the city has been gripped by outrage and violence. A mob vandalised portions of the hospital during a late-night protest, prompting leaders to strongly condemn the violence and call for urgent action to ensure the safety of women.

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Annie Raja condemned the mob violence that took place at the hospital. Today, August 15, she criticised the state government for its failure to maintain law and order, reports PTI.

“We condemn such mob violence which took place last night. Who should have prevented that? Who is responsible for the law and order situation? It is the state government,” Raja said, pointing out the lack of security at such a sensitive hospital.

Raja expressed concern over the recurring pattern of political blame games following such heinous incidents, lamenting the absence of sincere efforts to protect women, states the PTI report.

“After a few days, everything ends, again it will start when another woman meets the same fate. Nobody is sincere to see that women of this country enjoy equal citizenship or equality and justice,” she added.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose also visited the hospital’s emergency department today, as per a report by ANI. He expressed his shock and dismay at the events that unfurled last night and criticised a section of the Kolkata Police, accusing them of being politicised and criminalised.

“The custodians of law have themselves become conspirators. A section of the police is politicised and criminalised. This rot has to end...The government is responsible for this. The first responsibility lies with the government,” Governor Bose stated, reports ANI.

Addressing the students protesting at the hospital, Bose assured them of swift justice and vowed to fight for their cause. “You will get justice, I have come here to listen to you personally. I am with you; we will fight out. We shall overcome,” he said.

The incident, which occurred on August 9, has sparked nationwide protests by doctors and medical fraternities, demanding justice for the victim. The Kolkata Police meanwhile stated on social media, “The crime scene is the seminar room and it has not been touched. Don’t spread unverified news. We will initiate legal action for spreading rumours.”

As the situation continues to unfold, Raja called for a united political front to address the systemic issues that leave women vulnerable to such atrocities. “Until and unless all political parties take it as a serious political issue, this can’t be addressed. Finally, who are the victims? Who are the sufferers? It is the women and the girls,” Raja said.