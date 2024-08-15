Andhra Pradesh CM, Minister Lokesh gift Rs 1 lakh, laptop to US-bound students

Minister for Human Resources Development, Information Technology (IT), Electronics and Communications, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Lokesh, gifted Rupees One Lakh and a laptop each to two girls who have been selected for study tour in the United States of America (US) under Youth Exchange Programme.

Upon learning about their financial constraints during his Praja Darbar programme on Tuesday, August 13, the minister invited both the students to Secretariat on Wednesday, August 14, where Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu handed over Rs 1 lakh each and a laptop to them.

Minister Lokesh has been extending a helping hand to various students who have been gathering at Praja Darbar from all corners of Andhra Pradesh who are burdened with poverty.

He congratulated the two girls, Bandila Suryateja from Jangareddygudem, a student of Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukulam IIT Medical Academy in Edupugallu and Natta Pradeepthi from Rajahmundry.

Thousands of students from the country competed for the year-long study tour in the US under the Youth Exchange Programme. The two girls are among the 30 who were selected for the tour from the State.

Suryateja Sri expressed her profound gratitude to the Chief Minister and Minister Lokesh for extending their help and said that she wants to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and serve the nation with the inspiration of the CM and Minister Lokesh.