VTA Training with 100% job guarantee? That's VOC Automotive's promise

VOC Automotive, a provider of automotive services, announced the launch of its training programme, VOC Technical Academy (VTA).

Designed to equip individuals with the skills necessary to excel in the automotive sector, the programme aims to train and employ 2,500 people with a minimum of a Class X education.

With over 600 participants already enrolled, this programme is set to revolutionise the industry by providing unparalleled training and 100% job placement opportunities. All brand two-wheeler training under one roof.

Since its inception, the programme has attracted participants from various regions across India, including North India (Bihar, Odisha), East India, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Training sessions are conducted at VOC’s head office in Bengaluru, where participants receive accommodation and food as part of their training fee.

Most of the trainees have passed their Class X and XII and some of them have been working in their respective local garages, but have no proper skills.

Venkatesh BM, CEO and Co-founder of VOC Automotive, expressed enthusiasm for the programme's impact, stating, "We are committed to providing quality training and guaranteed job placements in our VOC outlets. Our goal is to address the critical shortage of skilled labor in the automotive sector, both domestically and internationally."