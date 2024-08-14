These students will travel to Silicon Valley and meet leaders from Google, Apple. Here's how

Connecting with global technology leaders is the dream of every youngster in India. And for a few, this dream is not just a dream. It has turned into reality for Teena Chhatria, Aradhya Pitlawar, Kabir Arora, and Chaitanya Sai Krishna.

Thanks to the Silicon Valley Immersion Programme, powered by jobs and professional networking platform apna.com and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Formulated to help connect youngsters from India with leaders from the global tech space, the Silicon Valley Immersion Programme aims to equip students with the necessary skills required by offering them international opportunities in networking. This helps them fuel their creativity, brush up their problem-solving abilities and not just be industry-ready but future-ready.

This national competition concluded with Teena Chhatria, Aradhya Pitlawar, Kabir Arora, and Chaitanya Sai Krishna emerging as winners who come from Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur, Walchand College of Engineering (WCE) Sangli, and Punjab Engineering College (PEC) Chandigarh. They have won a fully-funded trip to the United States of America's (USA or US) Silicon Valley.

The top two teams of the competition won the trip and cash prizes worth Rs 4 lakh, stated a report by PTI.

They will get a chance to interact with leaders from tech giants like Google, Apple and Meta. They will have the opportunity to understand how the companies got to the position where they are today.