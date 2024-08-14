Telangana: Anti-Corruption Bureau conducts surprise checks at SC, ST, BC hostels. What did they find?

The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise inspections in as many as 10 Telangana government-run hostels of residential Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes (ST, SC, and BC) educational institutions across several districts on Tuesday, including one in Hyderabad, in the wake of the death of two students at the Peddapur Gurukul Residential School in Jagtial district on July 26 and August 9.

Officials said several irregularities were found, including misappropriation of funds.

The checks were conducted to examine the food quality and quantity, sanitation conditions, strength of students, and maintenance of records by the management. The ACB teams were assisted by officials from the legal metrology, sanitation, food and audit departments, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Several irregularities in providing basic amenities to the students were found in the hostels, particularly the presence of an excessive number of students and the absence of wardens, who are supposed to stay in the hostels.

The ACB officials found out that the wardens turn up only a few times in the entire month.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior official, who was part of the team which conducted the raids, said, "We will be sending the evidence and findings of inspections to the state government after analysis of irregularities, in the next two to three days. We will also recommend measures to improve the present situation and suggestions for action against the erring hostel welfare officers, especially in regard to misappropriation of funds. If necessary, a case will also be filed in this regard."

Students falling ill

Apart from death of the students, a few others fell sick over the past fortnight. Though the exact reason for the sudden deaths is not yet known, snake bite and food poisoning were reportedly suspected.

"The inspections are a follow up to the recent incidents of the death of the students and others falling ill. We had received several complaints of substandard food quality being served in the hostels and lack of basic infrastructure," the official added.

Meanwhile, other major anomalies included pathetic conditions of kitchens and washrooms, irregular supply of drinking water and supply of expired food items.

Additionally, discrepancies in the food menu and significant differences in weights of the commodities compared to the available documentation were noticed by the officials.

"There are 18 types of registers or records to be maintained, but none of them was there. There was no sufficient power and ventilation in the rooms. The students are supposed to be given eggs and milk every day in the meal, but that is not happening," the officials said, pointing out the prevalence of more inconsistencies.

The schools where inspections were conducted were hostels for:

- SC boys at Jambagh, Hyderabad

- BC boys at Medipally, Medchal-Malkajgiri

- BC boys at Koylakonda, Mahabubnagar

- SC girls at Tipparthi, Nalgonda

- ST boys at Vemanapalli, Mancherial

- SC boys at Ipalapalli, Rajanna Sircilla

- SC girls, Jangaon

- ST boys at Karepalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem;

- BC boys, Siddipet

- Hostel for SC girls at Kothagalli, Nizamabad