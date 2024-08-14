RG Kar murder-rape of doctor: Why did FORDA conclude its nationwide protests?

In a late-night development, after meeting with Health Minister JP Nadda, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), which was the first to call for an indefinite strike, announced that they have called off their strike in the public interest. Also because all the critical demands put forth by it have been accepted by the health ministry.

The strike was called for in light of the murder-rape of female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. Several medical associations had called for a strike.

"Central Healthcare Protection Act ratification demand has been accepted, with a committee constituted for the same," stated a tweet by the association. The press release it put out today, August 14, stated that FORDA will be a key stakeholder of the committee.

"This committee will work to ensure the timely implementation of the Act, providing a safer working environment for healthcare workers as soon as possible. The meetings of which will start in the next two weeks. We shall form a delegation in this regard soon," the press release noted.

"In light of these developments, we hereby call off our strike. In no way this means that our solidarity for the cause has ended, we shall continue to do that unabated," stated the letter.