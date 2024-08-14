Resignation of RG Kar Principal Dr Sandip Ghosh mere "eyewash", says Ex-Deputy Superintendent of college

"I cannot take this insult anymore. All the allegations raised against me are false and fabricated. A student movement has been incited to remove me. There is a political mind behind this. I had informed police within an hour of the incident.CCTV footage has been handed over to police."

This is what Dr Sandip Ghosh had said when he submitted his resignation as the Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the gruesome murder-rape of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor happened on August 9.

Within eight hours, Dr Ghosh was appointed as the Principal of Calcutta National Medical College (CNMC) and Hospital, where protests erupted.

Now, Akhtar Ali, Former Deputy Superintendent, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has come forward with shocking details about Dr Ghosh, as shared by ANI. He also called his resignation an "eyewash".

Ali says that Ghish is corrupt and avails 20% commission on tender orders. "He used to loot money from every work that happened in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital," he shared.

Ali also alleged that he is a "mafia person" and used to provide students with alcohol at his guest house. "He is very powerful," Ali shared, according to ANI.