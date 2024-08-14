Kolkata RG Kar rape-murder case: CM Banerjee urges protestors to lift cease-work as healthcare services suffer

The Calcutta High Court (HC) had ruled that the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from the Kolkata Police.

This happened yesterday, August 13 and promptly, CBI team members arrived in Kolkata today, August 14, to investigate the matter which is grabbing national headlines for the gruesome way in which a young postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor was killed.

Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, today, Wednesday, August 14, said that she wholeheartedly accepted the order of the high court.

It may be recalled that previously, she had given the Kolkata Police the deadline of Sunday, August 18 to solve the case and said that the case would be handed over to CBI after that, even though the success rate of CBI is low.

"We have no problem with CBI being handed over the case as we want it solved at the earliest," she said.

The CM also took the opportunity to slam opposition parties like the Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for fueling protests in the state and politicising the incident, taking a leaf out of the book of Bangladesh, where the student-led movement overthrew the Sheikh Hassia-led government.

Because healthcare services are being impacted, she requested protesting doctors to stop boycotting services.

"We have taken all possible actions in this case, but still, a malicious campaign is on," she said while addressing a programme organised by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party ahead of Independence Day tomorrow, August 15.