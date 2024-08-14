Kolkata RG Kar murder-rape protests: This HoD's gesture of solidarity is winning hearts

Medicos are protesting across the country, demanding justice for the deceased postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal, who was murdered and raped on August 9.

Except for emergency services, the boycott of services is also ongoing. In the midst of this strain on healthcare services, here comes a glimmer of not just solidarity with the cause but also of hope that there are people with a conscious.

At Nil Ratan Sirkar Medical College and Hospital (NRSMC&H) in Kolkata, the Head of Department (HoD) of General Medicine, who as per the official website is Dr Milan Chakraborty, told the students, "You continue your protests, We will look after the wards".