Kolkata RG Kar murder-rape protests: This HoD's gesture of solidarity is winning hearts

Medicos are protesting across the country, demanding justice for the deceased postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal, who was murdered and raped on August 9.
Except for emergency services, the boycott of services is also ongoing. In the midst of this strain on healthcare services, here comes a glimmer of not just solidarity with the cause but also of hope that there are people with a conscious.
At Nil Ratan Sirkar Medical College and Hospital (NRSMC&H) in Kolkata, the Head of Department (HoD) of General Medicine, who as per the official website is Dr Milan Chakraborty, told the students, "You continue your protests, We will look after the wards".
As per social media posts which is doing the rounds, he is carrying out the task of drawing blood, a basic task which is usually done by young medicos.
This gesture of the HoD is drawing applause from medicos who continue to take to the streets to protest the gruesome murder-rape of the young medico from RG Kar Medical College. These protests are happening across India are the demands range from strict punishment to the culprits to safer spaces for medicos to work in.