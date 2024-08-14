Kolkata RG Kar doctor rape-murder case: The "welcome" planned for Dr Sandip Ghosh as new Principal at CNMC

As per the Calcutta High Court order, the former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, Dr Sandip Ghosh, who had resigned and, within hours, was appointed as Principal of Calcutta National Medical College (CNMC) & Hospital, has applied for a leave of 15 days. This leave was granted as well.
This happened amidst ongoing protests against the gruesome murder-rape of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor. This incident happened on August 9 and since then, medicos across the country have been protesting in solidarity.
A few medical associations are carrying our black badge protests, others are holding candlelight vigils, sloganeering, demonstrations, strikes and so on. Healthcare services have been impacted, except for emergency services.
A unique welcome was being planned for Dr Sandip Ghosh on August 12 and 13.
The protests at CNMC were such that Dr Ghosh, who was previously the medical superintendent cum vice-principal of CNMC, was not accepted as the new principal. The principal room was locked even before he could gain entry into the college.
When Trinamool MLA from Entally, Swarnakamal Saha, and state minister and Kasba MLA, Javed Khan, arrived at the college to convince students, even they were met with resistance.
It may be recalled that earlier, Akhtar Ali, Former Deputy Superintendent, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, called Dr Ghosh's resignation an "eyewash".