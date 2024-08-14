Kolkata RG Kar doctor murder-rape: Protestors call for midnight march on August 14 at 11.55 pm

At 11.55 pm on August 14, right before we step into 78th year of India's independence, women of West Bengal will reclaim the streets.

"Women, Reclaim the Night: The Night is Ours" is the name of their campaign and this will be held in three major locations of Kolkata — Jadavpur 8 B Stand, Academy of Fine Arts and College Street.

"Freedom of the Night: For the Women, With the Women", stated the poster shared by protesting students. This particular poster was shared by a MBBS student who goes by the name purpleready (Handle: @epicnephrin_e) on social media platform X.