Kolkata RG Kar doctor murder-rape: Protestors call for midnight march on August 14 at 11.55 pm

At 11.55 pm on August 14, right before we step into 78th year of India's independence, women of West Bengal will reclaim the streets.
"Women, Reclaim the Night: The Night is Ours" is the name of their campaign and this will be held in three major locations of Kolkata — Jadavpur 8 B Stand, Academy of Fine Arts and College Street.
"Freedom of the Night: For the Women, With the Women", stated the poster shared by protesting students. This particular poster was shared by a MBBS student who goes by the name purpleready (Handle: @epicnephrin_e) on social media platform X.
More and more locations will be added to the list as when medicos and other youngsters decide to join the walk.
After the August 9 murder-rape of a woman doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, protests have broken out across the nation, with several medical associations calling for justice for the deceased doctor.
This particular campaign is an extension of the same protests.
Today, the medical associations, except the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), have continued their protests across the country.
The Calcutta High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry and the Principal of RG Kar Dr Sandip Ghosh has also submitted his resignation.