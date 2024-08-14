Kolkata RG Kar College murder-rape case: IMA members to meet protestors soon

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) are likely to meet the protesting doctors who have been demonstrating at West Bengal-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital located in Kolkata.

They have been protesting for justice for a few days, after a female doctor was found raped and murdered in the seminar hall on August 9.

Since the incident, the Principal of the college, Dr Sandip Ghosh, has resigned. Also, after the Calcutta High Court heard petitions regarding the incident yesterday, August 14, it transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A team of CBI members reached Kolkata today.

Just yesterday, AUgust 13, videos went viral of the area of the incident being "renovated" and several students raised allegations of evidence tampering.

Across the country, various medical associations are continuing there protest, demanding speedy justice and the harshest punishments for the accused.

On Tuesday night, August 13, Indian Medical Association's National President RV Asokan and General Secretary Anilkumar J Nayak reached Kolkata.

"They may go to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and talk to the junior doctors there," said an association official.

Later, they may meet the parents of the deceased doctor at their Panihati residence, he added.